Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

