iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 367.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after buying an additional 249,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 662.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $114.56 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $144.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.13.

