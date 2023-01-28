iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4,504.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIVB opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

