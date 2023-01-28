iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $112.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.