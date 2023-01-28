Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 250,745 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of ITRI opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

