James K. Fong Sells 100,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CTI BioPharma Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
CTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
