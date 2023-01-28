James K. Fong Sells 100,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 707,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 409,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 907,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.