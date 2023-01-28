Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,232,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,898 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $79.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

