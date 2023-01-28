Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Warby Parker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,466 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period.
Insider Transactions at Warby Parker
In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $115,547.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $237,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,650,112 shares in the company, valued at $198,051,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $115,547.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,419 shares of company stock worth $815,421 over the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Warby Parker Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.80.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $148.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Warby Parker Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
