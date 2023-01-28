Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,857 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.55 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

