Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,947 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 797,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 496,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.4 %

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $452.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

