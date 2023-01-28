Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in January

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, CLSA lowered Japan Airport Terminal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Japan Airport Terminal stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

