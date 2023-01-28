Jean I. Liu Sells 5,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,808.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Seagen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $140.67 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.78.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Seagen by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 178,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 149,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.