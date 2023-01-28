Jean I. Liu Sells 5,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,808.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $140.67 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Seagen by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 178,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 149,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

