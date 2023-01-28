Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEF opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

