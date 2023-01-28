Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $10.63 for the year. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.70. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

