JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $78,894,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $45,887,000.

NYSE JKS opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

