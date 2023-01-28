John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,316,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,909 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

