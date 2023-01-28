JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

