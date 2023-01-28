Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kaman were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE KAMN opened at $24.28 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

