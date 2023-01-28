Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 60,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.