Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.83. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $78.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.