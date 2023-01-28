Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 34,890 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 252.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,866 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,450,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,566,000 after purchasing an additional 253,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in APi Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,979,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 137,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in APi Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.