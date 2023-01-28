Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of PSF opened at $21.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

