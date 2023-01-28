Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $659,000 Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

