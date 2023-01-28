Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 136.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JXN opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $46.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

JXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

