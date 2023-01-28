Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 937,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,034,000 after buying an additional 229,068 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 83.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

