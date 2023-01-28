Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,721 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

