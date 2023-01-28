Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Relx

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.80) to GBX 2,770 ($34.29) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($35.01) to GBX 2,800 ($34.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.80) to GBX 2,810 ($34.79) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.