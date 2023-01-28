Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $186,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VAW opened at $184.03 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.71.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

