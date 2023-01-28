Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.65 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

