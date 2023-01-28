Key Financial Inc Purchases 9,452 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,936.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

