KeyCorp Comments on Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.06. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $38.50 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.26.

NYSE ALB opened at $281.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day moving average of $260.17.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

