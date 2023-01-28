Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 389,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

