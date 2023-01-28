Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $76.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $73.50 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

