Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in January

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Leju Stock Down 2.1 %

Leju stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

