Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,602 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,335,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,009,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75,862 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,829,179 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,590,515,000 after acquiring an additional 168,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.46. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.