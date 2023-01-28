Lewis Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,928.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

