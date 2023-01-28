Lindenwold Advisors Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,955.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.