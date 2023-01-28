LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

