MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $332.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $313.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $372.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $390.13.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

