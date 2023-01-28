Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total value of $2,113,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

