McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

