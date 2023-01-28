Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Connective Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

