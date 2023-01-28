Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Financial Insights Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 11.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

