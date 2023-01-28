Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 19,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 45.1% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 71,942 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $6,196,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,335,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,009,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

