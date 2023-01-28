Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,829,179 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,590,515,000 after purchasing an additional 168,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 141,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 111,389 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

