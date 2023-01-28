Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Strs Ohio’s 2nd Largest Position

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,335,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,862 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,009,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

