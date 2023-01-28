Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.