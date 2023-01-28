Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

MSFT stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

