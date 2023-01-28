Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

