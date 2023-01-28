Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

